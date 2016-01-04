fengqingxue



The new trend of PVC plastic floor floor

Although plastic floor is a new product, but because of its good quality and high ratio of performance has been widely popular in foreign markets. Once tianjin consumers have an opportunity to understand the new material of a lot of advantage, will once again by the consumer's attention.

A new type of decoration materials, plastic floor, to bring you new home outfit concept. In decorating, use plastic floor has become a trend, also embodies the pursuit of health, environmental protection, consumer home outfit of pursuit of quality life. In the north, plastic floor also belong to the family decoration materials of new faces on the ground, experience the pavilion building can let more customers know this kind of new materials, intuitive, and can experience and feelings, it is a very good way to promote. Although plastic floor is a new product, but because of its good quality and high ratio of performance has been widely popular in foreign markets.

The new trend of PVC plastic floor floor industry development

"I believe in the near future, PVC floor will gradually replace foreign brand floor, tooling, in domestic outfit project is become the preferred product." Han Guangren said firmly.

Plastic floor into the home market

As the emergence of the standard floor experience pavilion attracted many people's attention. It is not familiar in average household is compound floor and real wood floor, but widely applies in kindergartens, hospitals, schools, cinemas and other public places of PVC plastic floor. Has been used for more tooling engineering floor, hope to let more customers know this kind of new material.



