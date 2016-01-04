fengqingxue



Waterproof non-slip bathroom floor design

Bathroom floor the most important consideration is focused on water treatment done, you will also want it to look beautiful and comfortable to stampede. There are many choices, each with its advantages and disadvantages. In terms of comfort for the bathroom floor the most important consideration is focused on water treatment done, you will also want it to look beautiful and comfortable to stampede. There are many choices, each with its advantages and disadvantages. In terms of comfort as the main consideration, the carpet is the most popular choice; but donated anti-moisture, is preferable to use the bathroom rug designed specifically for rubber floor.

Into a piece of plastic floor mats it is usually very good choice, feeling comfortable cave, the price is also reasonable - but as long as a wet floor will become very slippery. Therefore, if the elderly at home or action without messengers, to pay special attention. Soft oak brick declining in recent years, the extent of that joy of the mountain, but the bathroom is concerned but as good as a good choice. This material lines the floor warm and comfortable, as long as the selection is sealed, but also has a waterproof function.

If the bathroom floor to ceiling lined with ceramic tiles, it is quite suitable. Granite tiles can create a relaxing atmosphere. But any kind of tile floor, when stepped on the foot of the shares will have Qinliang sense, but also very slippery when wet, so when you purchase, be sure to determine whether a non-slip floor tile design.



