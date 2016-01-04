fengqingxue



Posts: 88

Registered: 04.01.16



Flooring Installation Considerations

Posted: 07.08.2016 6:03 Reply

There is a new home renovation project is focused on the shop floor, while the season will have some impact on the floor coverings, such as it is very hot and humid summer, the floor of the pavement on to note weather conditions, the flooring in the summer What are the precautions it?

1, before paving attention to weather factors. Summer weather is hot and wet, when laying the floor must be noted that to avoid the hot weather, but do not lay the floor in a rainy day. Hot weather floor pavement easily evaporate moisture, relatively late prone to cracking and curling. The ground is wet rainy day, after the damp floor easily play drums. So pavement floor should be chosen when the indoor temperature is relatively stable.

2, front floor coverings carefully examined. Before floor coverings need to check the moisture content of the foundation, preferably less than 10%. It should be noted that, in the front floor pavement cement floor and be sure to clean up dust, etc., to ensure smooth ground situation before paving. And summer is generally not suitable for gluing methods to fix the floor, some of the water-based glue easily lead to damp floor.

3, pay attention to the maintenance of the floor. Relatively strong summer light, the floor easy to dry in direct sunlight for a long time aging, can lead to shortened life of the floor. After the summer of floor coverings complete attention to indoor ventilation, formaldehyde and other volatile toxic gases contribute, of course, but also noted that the ventilation when the weather changes, causing the floor to avoid the rain floated into the interior soaked damp.



the article come from:

Flooring For Overtop Of Wood Deck



maybe you also like:

composite construction boards facts



Wpc Foam Door Manufacturers in India



Matching Deck Floor with Living Area





