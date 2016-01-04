fengqingxue



Posts: 88

Registered: 04.01.16



composite flooring material

Posted: 06.08.2016 0:34 Reply

composite flooring is rapidly becoming the first choice of the ground material, consumers find the choice of composite flooring, spend less money, with less installation time, you can get the effect of solid wood flooring. This choice is not limited to composite flooring resilient flooring is far better than solid wood flooring, maintenance is relatively good, but also add beauty to any room.

For any floor, be a comprehensive survey of existing products and services. For composite flooring, there are two basic styles to choose from: wood strip flooring and parquet square plate, both in color floor has plenty of choice and provide semi-finished products, and then follow the custom color colored or lacquered .

The vast majority of hardwood floors are made of floorboards, the thickness and width of the range of options is large, the same length or different wood flooring strips on the block for sale. Almost all brands of wood flooring strip flooring has to sell this material strip floor consists of three layers of the same width bonded.

This is the same width and thickness of the three layers of material, which helps speed up the construction process. Your chosen smaller strip flooring specifications, the more time spent on the construction time and labor. Wood flooring is tongue and groove strip flooring, this configuration makes it convenient construction, and with the close.



the article come from:

Safe Inexpensive Outdoor Play Areas



maybe you also like:

Waterproof Raised Access Floor



Veneer Wood Flooring Price



recycled plastic wood ordinary





