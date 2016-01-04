fengqingxue



although wood is good option, but easily scratch hard objects to prevent scratching the ground, do not wear shoes with nails walk on the ground, if conditions permit, as far as possible put on soft-soled shoes. When your home wood floor sprinkled with ink, oils, must be timely treatment, is difficult to remove stains encountered, you need to find professionals to timely treatment, decontamination. We need to do the following measures:



1, gravel protection: should the use of PVC floor RATE door, the entrance hall is placed a protective mat gravel, sand and gravel into the room to prevent the shoes will scratch the surface of the floor;



2, Item Handling protection: When transporting goods, especially in the bottom of the metal and sharp objects, do not drag on the floor, the floor to prevent injury;



3, pyrotechnic protection: Although PVC flooring is fire retardant grade level (B1 level) floor, the floor does not mean it will not be burned fireworks, so people in the use of PVC floor, do not put burning cigarette, mosquito coils, charged iron, hot metal objects directly on the floor, causing the floor to prevent injury;



4, regular floor maintenance: PVC floor cleaning use mild detergent, not using a strong acid or alkaline cleaning agents to clean the floor, do regular cleaning and maintenance work;



Routine maintenance: the use of clean Jiucheng dry mop to clean the floor, serious pollution to local clean;



Month Maintenance: floor cleaning, floor waxing damaged local basis. Particularly homogeneous body PVC floor general floor waxing once a month maintenance treatment;



5, pollution treatment: an ink stain on PVC floor, food, greasy, etc. should be wiped off the dirt, then scrub with diluted traces of detergent, you can use the veil dip scrub pine perfume when printing black shoes difficult to remove residues, and may not pine fragrance clean the floor after scrubbing to make wax conservation;



6 Note: You can not use floor cleaning cleaning ball, knife scratches, dirt can not use conventional methods, consult the relevant stakeholders cleaning, not indiscriminate use acetone, toluene and other chemicals;



7, chemical protection: Avoid large amounts of water for a long time stuck in the floor surface, especially wood block flooring, homogeneous body floor, water soaking the floor for a long time, may seep under the floor so that the floor peptized lose adhesion, may also be so that the floor surface of the protective floor wax water stratification caused by pollution may also be caused by water infiltration into the interior floor floor discoloration (homogeneous body floor)



8, sun protection: Avoid direct exposure to bright light, good floor put ultraviolet radiation, prevent floor discoloration, fading.



