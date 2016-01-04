fengqingxue



In everyday home decoration, more and more consumers choose to buy three parquet. When you are ready to buy before the three-layer parquet, it is necessary to make a understanding for the decision to buy.

Three parquet score sheet, the core, the bottom three. The surface of the wear layer, but also the visual aesthetic layer, the material should be selected hard texture, texture and beautiful wood on the market today with teak, walnut, Iroko, maple, oak is more common. Three solid wood floor surface thickness determines its service life, the surface of the plate thicker, longer wear time. Three solid wood flooring generally require skin thickness of 3.5 mm or more, not only can increase the floor foot feeling, but also makes the wood flooring can be renovated several times. Core layer and a bottom layer of equilibration buffer layer, thick core layer is the main source Jiaogan floor should be used in soft texture and elastic wood, commonly used rubber wood, pine wood, and so on. Particularly rubber wood, not only trample comfortable, more secure connection. Three parquet core thickness should be 7 mm or more, this indicator less than three parquet, foot feeling less obvious.

In the manufacturing process, wood cutting board surface mode can not be ignored. Peeling surface texture board likely to cause distortion of the floor surface, may also lead to skin plate cracks, high-quality parquet should be used as a table-sawn timber boards.

In terms of surface finish, high-grade solid wood flooring are used UV matt paint, this paint is the result of UV-curable, very good wear resistance, no shedding phenomenon similar PV paint, do not use family waxing maintenance. An important indicator of the degree of UV lacquer is matte. Quality UV matt paint to strong light should be no reflection phenomenon, soft gloss elegance of visual stimulation.

In terms of price, three solid wood flooring material due to differences in the price disparities, especially in Southeast Asia, South American teak, walnut, Iroko, Jatoba Soviet Union and other materials three parquet highest price.



